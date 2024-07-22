28th Finance Battalion, HHC Assumption of Command Ceremony

U.S. Army Captain Michael Murphy assumes command as the commander of the 28th Finance Battalion, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, Pennsylvania National Guard in a ceremony at Fort Indiantown Gap, July 21, 2024. An assumption of command ceremony is a military tradition that is an endowment of authority for a unit to a commanding officer. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Annie M. Riley)

