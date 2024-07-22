Regional Governance Meeting Wilmington, Day 1

Today, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers leaders from across the South Atlantic Division gathered in WIlmington for the quarterly Regional Governance Meeting.



During the visit, they got to tour the Dredge MERRITT which is part of the only shallow draft fleet in the nation. The fleet maintains projects from Maine to Texas, covering 1500+ miles of navigable waterways, harbors and inlets.

