Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Regional Governance Meeting Wilmington, Day 1 [Image 5 of 7]

    Regional Governance Meeting Wilmington, Day 1

    WILMINGTON, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2024

    Photo by Ernest Henry 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    Today, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers leaders from across the South Atlantic Division gathered in WIlmington for the quarterly Regional Governance Meeting.

    During the visit, they got to tour the Dredge MERRITT which is part of the only shallow draft fleet in the nation. The fleet maintains projects from Maine to Texas, covering 1500+ miles of navigable waterways, harbors and inlets.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2024
    Date Posted: 07.22.2024 14:05
    Photo ID: 8543188
    VIRIN: 240716-A-XB412-3930
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 14.38 MB
    Location: WILMINGTON, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Regional Governance Meeting Wilmington, Day 1 [Image 7 of 7], by Ernest Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Regional Governance Meeting Wilmington, Day 1
    Regional Governance Meeting Wilmington, Day 1
    Regional Governance Meeting Wilmington, Day 1
    Regional Governance Meeting Wilmington, Day 1
    Regional Governance Meeting Wilmington, Day 1
    Regional Governance Meeting Wilmington, Day 1
    Regional Governance Meeting Wilmington, Day 1

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    SAW
    dredge
    merritt
    wilmington district
    RGM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download