A Royal Danish Air Force F-16AM Fighting Falcon conducts an aerial demonstration during the Royal International Air Tattoo (RIAT) the world’s largest international airshow at RAF Fairford, England, July 19, 2024. This year RIAT commemorated the 75th anniversary of NATO and the 50th anniversary of the F-16 Fighting Falcon. U.S. military participation in RIAT highlights the value of U.S. force presence in Europe, demonstrates U.S. commitment to Europe and reinforces NATO strength and unity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.19.2024 Date Posted: 07.22.2024 13:00 Photo ID: 8543015 VIRIN: 240719-F-KS661-1002 Resolution: 6281x4187 Size: 918.2 KB Location: RAF FAIRFORD, GB Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, RAF Fairford hosts Royal International Air Tattoo 2024 [Image 42 of 42], by TSgt Jessica Avallone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.