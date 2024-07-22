Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAF Fairford hosts Royal International Air Tattoo 2024 [Image 38 of 42]

    RAF Fairford hosts Royal International Air Tattoo 2024

    RAF FAIRFORD, UNITED KINGDOM

    07.19.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone 

    501st Combat Support Wing

    A German Air Force Eurofighter Typhoon EF2000 conducts an aerial demonstration during the Royal International Air Tattoo (RIAT) the world’s largest international airshow at RAF Fairford, England, July 19, 2024. This year RIAT commemorated the 75th anniversary of NATO and the 50th anniversary of the F-16 Fighting Falcon. U.S. military participation in RIAT highlights the value of U.S. force presence in Europe, demonstrates U.S. commitment to Europe and reinforces NATO strength and unity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2024
    Date Posted: 07.22.2024 13:00
    Photo ID: 8543013
    VIRIN: 240719-F-KS661-1005
    Resolution: 3687x2074
    Size: 476.02 KB
    Location: RAF FAIRFORD, GB
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RAF Fairford hosts Royal International Air Tattoo 2024 [Image 42 of 42], by TSgt Jessica Avallone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    RIAT
    Royal International Air Tattoo
    USAFE
    501st
    Combat Support Wing
    CSW

