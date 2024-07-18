Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CPT Blaise Promotion Ceremony, TF Commando [Image 5 of 5]

    CPT Blaise Promotion Ceremony, TF Commando

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    07.22.2024

    Photo by 1st Lt. Cathleen Politino 

    1st Battalion, 121st Infantry Regiment

    U.S. Army Capt. Gerson Blaise, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 121st Infantry Regiment, poses for a photo following his promotion ceremony from first lieutenant to captain in the U.S. Central Command area of operations, July 22, 2024. Capt. Gerson Blaise, Commando 1, serves as the Battalion Personnel Officer. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Cathleen Politino)

    Date Taken: 07.22.2024
    Date Posted: 07.22.2024 09:06
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
