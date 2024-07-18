CPT Blaise Promotion Ceremony, TF Commando

U.S. Army Maj. Christopher Steketee promotes 1st Lt. Gerson Blaise, both assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 121st Infantry Regiment, to the rank of captain in the U.S. Central Command area of operations, July 22, 2024. Capt. Gerson Blaise, Commando 1, serves as the Battalion Personnel Officer. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Cathleen Politino)

