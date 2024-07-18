U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Don Keys, left, and Damage Controlman 1st Class Joseph Janelle, both assigned to the amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49), demonstrate how to properly don firefighting equipment during damage control training in the South China Sea July 20, 2024. Harpers Ferry and embarked elements of the 15th MEU are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.20.2024 Date Posted: 07.22.2024 08:10 Photo ID: 8542488 VIRIN: 240720-M-HY848-1029 Resolution: 7501x5003 Size: 2.54 MB Location: USS HARPERS FERRY (LSD 49), SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors Conduct Firefighting Equipment Class Aboard USS Harpers Ferry [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Peyton Kahle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.