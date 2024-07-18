Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SFAS Land Navigation [Image 12 of 16]

    SFAS Land Navigation

    HOFFMAN, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2024

    Photo by K. Kassens 

    United States Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School

    A candidate assigned to the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School walks through a swamp during land navigation testing as part of Special Forces Assessment and Selection near Hoffman, North Carolina June 4, 2024. Candidates who attended the three-week assessment and selection were evaluated on their ability to work individually and as a team. (U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2024
    Date Posted: 07.22.2024 08:06
    Photo ID: 8542487
    VIRIN: 240604-A-OP908-3059
    Resolution: 3600x2676
    Size: 8.42 MB
    Location: HOFFMAN, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

