    Sailors Conduct Firefighting Equipment Class Aboard USS Harpers Ferry [Image 1 of 5]

    Sailors Conduct Firefighting Equipment Class Aboard USS Harpers Ferry

    USS HARPERS FERRY (LSD 49), SOUTH CHINA SEA

    07.20.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate Petty Officer 3rd Class Don Keys, left, and Damage Controlman Petty Officer 1st Class Joseph Janelle, both assigned to the amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49), demonstrate how to properly don firefighting equipment during damage control training in the South China Sea July 20, 2024. Harpers Ferry and embarked elements of the 15th MEU are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2024
    Date Posted: 07.22.2024 08:10
    Photo ID: 8542486
    VIRIN: 240720-M-HY848-1031
    Resolution: 4181x7765
    Size: 2.27 MB
    Location: USS HARPERS FERRY (LSD 49), SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors Conduct Firefighting Equipment Class Aboard USS Harpers Ferry [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Peyton Kahle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    General Quarters
    Damage Control
    Harpers Ferry
    Repair Locker
    Sailors
    Firefighting

