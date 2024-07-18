Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) MWR hosts basketball tournament [Image 3 of 10]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) MWR hosts basketball tournament

    U.S. 3RD FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    07.19.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Heather McGee 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    240719-N-SI601-2035 U.S. 3RD FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (July 19, 2024) Sailors play basketball during a Morale, Welfare and Recreation hosted basketball tournament in the hangar bay aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of responsibility, July 19. As an integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific in addition to providing realistic and relevant training necessary to flawlessly execute our Navy’s timeless roles of sea control and power projection. U.S. 3rd Fleet works in close coordination with other numbered fleets to provide commanders with capable, ready forces to deploy forward and win in day-to-day competition, in crisis, and in conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel George Providakes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2024
    Date Posted: 07.22.2024 06:09
    Photo ID: 8542378
    VIRIN: 240719-N-SI601-2035
    Resolution: 4356x2904
    Size: 1.1 MB
    Location: U.S. 3RD FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) MWR hosts basketball tournament [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Heather McGee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) MWR hosts basketball tournament
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) MWR hosts basketball tournament
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) MWR hosts basketball tournament
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) MWR hosts basketball tournament
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) MWR hosts basketball tournament
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) MWR hosts basketball tournament
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) MWR hosts basketball tournament
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) MWR hosts basketball tournament
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) MWR hosts basketball tournament
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) MWR hosts basketball tournament

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Basketball
    CVN 76
    MWR
    USS Ronald Reagan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download