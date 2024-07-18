USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) MWR hosts basketball tournament

240719-N-SI601-1718 U.S. 3RD FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (July 19, 2024) Sailors play basketball during a Morale, Welfare and Recreation hosted basketball tournament in the hangar bay aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of responsibility, July 19. As an integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific in addition to providing realistic and relevant training necessary to flawlessly execute our Navy’s timeless roles of sea control and power projection. U.S. 3rd Fleet works in close coordination with other numbered fleets to provide commanders with capable, ready forces to deploy forward and win in day-to-day competition, in crisis, and in conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel George Providakes)

