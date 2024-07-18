U.S. Army Public Health Command Europe Army Hearing Program - Europe Noncommissioned Officer in Charge Sgt. Cole Barnett performs an ear exam on a Soldier.
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2024 05:19
|Photo ID:
|8542308
|VIRIN:
|240722-A-FU201-8723
|Resolution:
|4496x3000
|Size:
|1.83 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sgt. Cole Barnett [Image 2 of 2], by Michelle Thum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.