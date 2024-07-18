CARAT Thailand Kicks off Thailand Hosted Reception

240718-N-JT705-2003 SATTAHIP, THAILAND (July 18, 2024) U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Joaquin Martinez de Pinillios (right), Royal Thai Navy Adm. Chatchai Thongsaard (middle) and Republic of Singapore Navy Col. Ho Jee Kien join hands for a photo during a Thailand-hosted reception as part of Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Thailand 2024 in Sattahip, Thailand, July 18, 2024. This year marks the 30th iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies’ abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daemon Pellegran)

