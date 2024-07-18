CARAT Thailand Kicks off Thailand Hosted Reception

240718-N-JT705-2001 SATTAHIP, THAILAND (July 18, 2024) Members from the U.S. Navy, Republic of Singapore, and Royal Thai Navy pose for a photo during a Thailand-hosted reception as part of Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Thailand 2024 in Sattahip, Thailand, July 18, 2024. This year marks the 30th iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies’ abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daemon Pellegran)

