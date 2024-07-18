Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Orient Shield 24 Signal Ops [Image 4 of 6]

    Orient Shield 24 Signal Ops

    JAPAN

    07.18.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Arianna Zavala 

    U.S. Army Japan

    U.S. Army Sgt. Qadeera Maye, a network communications systems specialist, assigned to the 309th Expeditionary Signal Battalion-Enhanced (ESB-E), sets up a Hawkeye III during Orient Shield 24 at Aibano Training Area, Japan, on July 19, 2024.

    Training and readiness are essential to generating integrated deterrence in an increasingly complex regional security environment, and Orient Shield is an important sign of the collective strength of the U.S.-Japan Alliance.

    (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Pfc. Arianna Zavala, 210th MPAD)

    Date Taken: 07.18.2024
    Date Posted: 07.21.2024 21:48
    Location: JP
