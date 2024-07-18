Pacific Partnership provides musicial entertainment in Vanuatu

PORT VILA, Vanuatu (July 17, 2024) Master Chief Musician Guy Gregg, left, of Queen Creek, Ariz., introduces the Japanese Self-Defense Forces band to patrons of the Tana Russet Plaza during Pacific Partnership 24-2. Pacific Partnership is the U.S. Navy's largest humanitarian and civic assistance mission with partner-nations, non-governmental organizations and other government agencies to execute a variety of humanitarian civic action missions across the Indo-Pacific. The annual mission is designed to strengthen relationships and improve U.S. and partner-capacity to deliver humanitarian assistance and disaster-relief preparedness. (U.S. Army photo by Civil Affairs Specialist Sgt. Jaron Nigoza)
