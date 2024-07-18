Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Partnership Volleyball game

    PORT VILA, VANUATU

    07.16.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Jaron Nigoza 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    PORT VILLA, Vanuatu (July 16, 2024) U.S. servicemembers, deployed to Pacific Partnership 24-2, play a game of beach volleyball with the Japanese Self-Defense Forces. Pacific Partnership the U. S. Navy's largest humanitarian and civic assistance mission with partner-nations, non-governmental organizations and other government agencies to execute a variety of humanitarian civic action missions across the Indo-Pacific. The annual mission is designed to strengthen relationships and improve U.S. and partner-capacity to deliver humanitarian assistance and disaster-relief preparedness. (U. S. Army photo by Civil Affairs Specialist Sgt. Jaron Nigoza)

    Date Taken: 07.16.2024
    Date Posted: 07.21.2024 21:28
    Location: PORT VILA, VU
