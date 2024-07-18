Pacific Partnership Volleyball game

PORT VILLA, Vanuatu (July 16, 2024) U.S. servicemembers, deployed to Pacific Partnership 24-2, play a game of beach volleyball with the Japanese Self-Defense Forces. Pacific Partnership the U. S. Navy's largest humanitarian and civic assistance mission with partner-nations, non-governmental organizations and other government agencies to execute a variety of humanitarian civic action missions across the Indo-Pacific. The annual mission is designed to strengthen relationships and improve U.S. and partner-capacity to deliver humanitarian assistance and disaster-relief preparedness. (U. S. Army photo by Civil Affairs Specialist Sgt. Jaron Nigoza)

