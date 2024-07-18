Orient Shield 24 Signal Ops

U.S. Army Spc. Damyron Orr and Sgt. Qadeera Maye, assigned to the 309th Expeditionary Signal Battalion-Enhanced (ESB-E), set up the Hawkeye III during Orient Shield 24 at Aibano Training Area, Japan, on July 19, 2024.



Orient Shield aims to build strong partnerships and enhance joint operational skills between the U.S. Army and JGSDF forces through rigorous training and collaborative exercises.



(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Pfc. Arianna Zavala, 210th MPAD)

Date Taken: 07.18.2024 Date Posted: 07.21.2024