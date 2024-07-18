Staying Sharp: 15th MEU Conducts Deck Shoot Aboard USS Boxer

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Elvis Lisman, a machine gunner assigned to Weapons Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a native of Georgia, fires an M4 carbine during a deck shoot aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean July 18, 2024. Elements of the 15th MEU are currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)

Date Taken: 07.18.2024 Date Posted: 07.21.2024 Location: USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN