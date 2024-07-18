Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Staying Sharp: 15th MEU Conducts Deck Shoot Aboard USS Boxer [Image 3 of 5]

    Staying Sharp: 15th MEU Conducts Deck Shoot Aboard USS Boxer

    USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.18.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Kaleb Harless, an anti-tank missileman assigned to Weapons Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a native of Idaho, listens for instructions during a deck shoot aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean July 18, 2024. Elements of the 15th MEU are currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)

    Date Taken: 07.18.2024
    Location: USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN
    15th MEU
    M27
    deck shoot
    M18
    USMCNews

