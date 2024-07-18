U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Garrett Droll, Sniper and Target Acquisition platoon sergeant assigned to Weapons Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a native of Arizona, commands shooters during a deck shoot aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean July 18, 2024. Elements of the 15th MEU are currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.18.2024 Date Posted: 07.21.2024 19:13 Photo ID: 8541859 VIRIN: 240718-M-LO557-1496 Resolution: 6185x4125 Size: 2.49 MB Location: USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Staying Sharp: 15th MEU Conducts Deck Shoot Aboard USS Boxer [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Amelia Kang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.