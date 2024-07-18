Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNO Visits Federated States of Micronesia [Image 9 of 10]

    CNO Visits Federated States of Micronesia

    MICRONESIA, FEDERATED STATES OF

    07.21.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class William Spears 

    Chief of Naval Operations

    Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti and U.S. Ambassador to the Federated States of Micronesia Jennifer Johnson meet with Federated States of Micronesia’s (FSM) Secretary of the Department of Foreign Affairs Lorin Robert in Pohnpei, FSM, July 21, 2024. During Franchetti’s visit, she met with government leaders, where she emphasized their shared commitment to longstanding defense and security ties underpinned by the Compact of Free Association, and support for freedom, security, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class William Spears)

    Date Taken: 07.21.2024
    Date Posted: 07.21.2024 19:14
    This work, CNO Visits Federated States of Micronesia [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 William Spears, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Foundation
    Warfighters
    Chief of Naval Operations
    Warfighting

