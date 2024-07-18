CNO Visits Federated States of Micronesia

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti and U.S. Ambassador to the Federated States of Micronesia Jennifer Johnson meet with Federated States of Micronesia’s (FSM) Secretary of the Department of Foreign Affairs Lorin Robert in Pohnpei, FSM, July 21, 2024. During Franchetti’s visit, she met with government leaders, where she emphasized their shared commitment to longstanding defense and security ties underpinned by the Compact of Free Association, and support for freedom, security, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class William Spears)

