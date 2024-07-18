Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    146CRT departs Matsushima, says goodbye to JASDF partners [Image 6 of 6]

    146CRT departs Matsushima, says goodbye to JASDF partners

    PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Francesca Skridulis 

    146 Airlift Wing, California Air National Guard

    U.S. Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. Rachel Pulliam, an air transportation specialist assigned to the 146th Airlift Wing Contingency Response Team (146CRT), pushes a palletized container unit onto a C-17 during an aircraft download as the 146CRT prepares to depart after participation in Valiant Shield 24, Matsushima Air Base, Japan, June 20, 2024. Exercises such as Valiant Shield allows the Indo-Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service and with our allies to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the Joint Force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Francesca Skridulis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2024
    Date Posted: 07.21.2024 17:35
    Photo ID: 8541812
    VIRIN: 240620-Z-CP771-1054
    Resolution: 4301x6452
    Size: 4.15 MB
    Location: PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 146CRT departs Matsushima, says goodbye to JASDF partners [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Francesca Skridulis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    146CRT departs Matsushima, says goodbye to JASDF partners
    146CRT departs Matsushima, says goodbye to JASDF partners
    146CRT departs Matsushima, says goodbye to JASDF partners
    146CRT departs Matsushima, says goodbye to JASDF partners
    146CRT departs Matsushima, says goodbye to JASDF partners
    146CRT departs Matsushima, says goodbye to JASDF partners

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    California Air National Guard
    CR
    146th Airlift Wing
    ValiantShield
    HollywoodGuardForever

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download