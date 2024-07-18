146CRT departs Matsushima, says goodbye to JASDF partners

U.S. Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. Gideon Connelly, an aircraft maintenance Airman, Tech. Sgt. Rachel Pulliam, an air transportation specialist, and Staff Sgt. Austin Cravens, an aerospace ground equipment Airman, all assigned to the 146th Airlift Wing Contingency Response Team (146CRT), push a palletized container unit onto a C-17 during an aircraft download as they prepare to depart after participation in Valiant Shield 24, Matsushima Air Base, Japan, June 20, 2024. Exercises such as Valiant Shield allows the Indo-Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service and with our allies to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the Joint Force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Francesca Skridulis)

