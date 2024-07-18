146CRT departs Matsushima, says goodbye to JASDF partners

California Air National Guard’s 146th Airlift Wing Contingency Response Team (146CRT) high fives Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) service members as they say goodbye and walk out to the flight line to depart after participation in Exercise Valiant Shield 24, Matsushima Air Base, Japan, June 20, 2024. Exercises such as Valiant Shield allows the Indo-Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service and with our allies to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the Joint Force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Francesca Skridulis)

