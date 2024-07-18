146CRT departs Matsushima, says goodbye to JASDF partners

California Air National Guard’s 146th Airlift Wing Contingency Response Team (146CRT) poses for a group photo in front of a C-17 on the flight line before departing after participation in Exercise Valiant Shield 24, Matsushima Air Base, Japan, June 20, 2024. Exercises such as Valiant Shield allows the Indo-Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service and with our allies to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the Joint Force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (Courtesy photo by Japan Air Self-Defense Force, Matsushima AB Public Affairs)
