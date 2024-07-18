U.S. Service Members invited to watch Blue Impulse while at Matsushima AB for Valiant Shield

Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) leadership invited U.S. service members participating in Valiant Shield 24 to watch the Blue Impulse acrobatic display team practice at Matsushima Air Base, Japan, June 18, 2024. This is the first year that Japan has participated in Valiant Shield, hosting service members and conducting joint training exercises with their allied partners. Exercises such as Valiant Shield allows the Indo-Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service and with our allies to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the Joint Force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Francesca Skridulis)

Date Taken: 06.18.2024 Date Posted: 07.21.2024 by SrA Francesca Skridulis