146CRT performs PAX terminal as 175FS departs Matsushima AB; Allies wish each other well

Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) service members wave goodbye to the 175th Fighter Squadron as they depart after participation in Exercise Valiant Shield 24, Matsushima Air Base, Japan, June 18, 2024. Exercises such as Valiant Shield allows the Indo-Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service and with our allies to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the Joint Force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Francesca Skridulis)

