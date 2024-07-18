Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    146CRT performs PAX terminal as 175FS departs Matsushima AB; Allies wish each other well [Image 3 of 14]

    146CRT performs PAX terminal as 175FS departs Matsushima AB; Allies wish each other well

    PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Francesca Skridulis 

    146 Airlift Wing, California Air National Guard

    Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) service members wave goodbye to the 175th Fighter Squadron as they depart after participation in Exercise Valiant Shield 24, Matsushima Air Base, Japan, June 18, 2024. Exercises such as Valiant Shield allows the Indo-Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service and with our allies to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the Joint Force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Francesca Skridulis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2024
    Date Posted: 07.21.2024 17:25
    Photo ID: 8541791
    VIRIN: 240618-Z-CP771-1068
    Resolution: 7558x4250
    Size: 2.18 MB
    Location: PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 146CRT performs PAX terminal as 175FS departs Matsushima AB; Allies wish each other well [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Francesca Skridulis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    California Air National Guard
    CR
    146th Airlift Wing
    JASDF
    ValiantShield
    HollywoodGuardForever

