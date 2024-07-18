Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-52H Stratofortresses land in Romania during Bomber Task Force 24-4

    MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, ROMANIA

    07.21.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Seth Watson 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force maintainers, deployed from Barksdale Air Force Base, La., prepare to open the engine cowling on a B-52H Stratofortress following its initial landing at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, as part of Bomber Task Force Deployment 24-4, July 21, 2024. Bomber task force missions familiarize Airmen with air bases and operations in different geographic combatant command areas of operations. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Seth Watson)

    Date Taken: 07.21.2024
    Date Posted: 07.21.2024 14:44
    Location: MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO
    NATO
    B-52
    Barksdale AFB
    2nd Bomb Wing
    Bomber Task Force Europe

