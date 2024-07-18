South Dakota ANG’s F-16’s arrive for the first time to Matsushima AB for Ex Valiant Shield 24

Japanese media record two U.S. Air Force F-16’s deployed with South Dakota Air National Guard’s 175th Fighter Squadron as they land in support of Exercise Valiant Shield 24, Matsushima Air Base, Japan, June 13, 2024. These U.S. F-16’s were the first ever to land at this Japan Air Self-Defense Force base; several Japanese media, city officials, and military leaders gathered to witness the historic moment. Exercises such as Valiant Shield allows the Indo-Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service and with our allies to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the Joint Force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Francesca Skridulis)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2024 14:45
|Photo ID:
|8541617
|VIRIN:
|240613-Z-CP771-1183
|Resolution:
|7952x5304
|Size:
|2.08 MB
|Location:
|PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
