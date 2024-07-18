U.S. and JASDF service members work together during Ex Valiant Shield

Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) Air Support Command CR members try on 146th Airlift Wing Contingency Response Team’s (146CRT) plated armor vests during a bilateral training event at Exercise Valiant Shield 24, Matsushima Air Base, Japan, June 13, 2024. Exercises such as Valiant Shield allows the Indo-Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service and with our allies to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the Joint Force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Francesca Skridulis)

