U.S. and JASDF service members work together during Ex Valiant Shield

U.S. Service Members and Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) members play soccer together during their lunch break while participating in Valiant Shield 24 at Matsushima Air Base, Japan, June 13, 2024. Exercises such as Valiant Shield allows the Indo-Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service and with our allies to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the Joint Force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Francesca Skridulis)

