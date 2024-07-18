Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. and JASDF service members work together during Ex Valiant Shield [Image 9 of 24]

    U.S. and JASDF service members work together during Ex Valiant Shield

    PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Francesca Skridulis 

    146 Airlift Wing, California Air National Guard

    U.S. Service Members and Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) members play soccer together during their lunch break while participating in Valiant Shield 24 at Matsushima Air Base, Japan, June 13, 2024. Exercises such as Valiant Shield allows the Indo-Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service and with our allies to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the Joint Force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Francesca Skridulis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2024
    Date Posted: 07.21.2024 14:45
    Photo ID: 8541609
    VIRIN: 240613-Z-CP771-1063
    Resolution: 7941x5297
    Size: 4.46 MB
    Location: PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. and JASDF service members work together during Ex Valiant Shield [Image 24 of 24], by SrA Francesca Skridulis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JASDF Air Defense Command vice commander visits Valiant Shield participants
    JASDF Air Defense Command vice commander visits Valiant Shield participants
    JASDF Air Defense Command vice commander visits Valiant Shield participants
    U.S. and JASDF service members work together during Ex Valiant Shield
    U.S. and JASDF service members work together during Ex Valiant Shield
    U.S. and JASDF service members work together during Ex Valiant Shield
    U.S. and JASDF service members work together during Ex Valiant Shield
    U.S. and JASDF service members work together during Ex Valiant Shield
    U.S. and JASDF service members work together during Ex Valiant Shield
    U.S. and JASDF service members work together during Ex Valiant Shield
    U.S. and JASDF service members work together during Ex Valiant Shield
    U.S. and JASDF service members work together during Ex Valiant Shield
    U.S. and JASDF service members work together during Ex Valiant Shield
    U.S. and JASDF service members work together during Ex Valiant Shield
    South Dakota ANG’s F-16’s arrive for the first time to Matsushima AB for Ex Valiant Shield 24
    South Dakota ANG’s F-16’s arrive for the first time to Matsushima AB for Ex Valiant Shield 24
    South Dakota ANG’s F-16’s arrive for the first time to Matsushima AB for Ex Valiant Shield 24
    South Dakota ANG’s F-16’s arrive for the first time to Matsushima AB for Ex Valiant Shield 24
    South Dakota ANG’s F-16’s arrive for the first time to Matsushima AB for Ex Valiant Shield 24
    South Dakota ANG’s F-16’s arrive for the first time to Matsushima AB for Ex Valiant Shield 24
    South Dakota ANG’s F-16’s arrive for the first time to Matsushima AB for Ex Valiant Shield 24
    South Dakota ANG’s F-16’s arrive for the first time to Matsushima AB for Ex Valiant Shield 24
    South Dakota ANG’s F-16’s arrive for the first time to Matsushima AB for Ex Valiant Shield 24
    South Dakota ANG’s F-16’s arrive for the first time to Matsushima AB for Ex Valiant Shield 24

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    California Air National Guard
    CR
    146th Airlift Wing
    JASDF
    ValiantShield
    HollywoodGuardForever

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download