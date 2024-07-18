Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gronk visits 2-12 Cav. Regt. soldiers in Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland [Image 5 of 5]

    Gronk visits 2-12 Cav. Regt. soldiers in Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland

    BEMOWO PISKIE TRAINING AREA, POLAND

    07.20.2024

    Photo by Spc. Brett Thompson 

    105th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Spc. Vaughn Thomas, an indirect fire infantryman assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters “Hold ‘Em” Company, 2nd Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, gets his 1st Cavalry Division patch signed by Rob “Gronk” Gronkowski, a former professional American football player, at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, July 13, 2024. Gronkowski visited the base to show his support for U.S. troops serving overseas. The 1st Cavalry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Brett Thompson)

