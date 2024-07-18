Gronk visits 2-12 Cav. Regt. soldiers in Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland

U.S. Army Capt. Nicholas Oliveras, the communications officer-in-charge assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters “Hold ‘Em” Company, 2nd Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, gets a NATO tour t-shirt signed by Rob “Gronk” Gronkowski, a former professional American football player at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, July 13, 2024. Gronkowski visited the base to show support for U.S. troops serving overseas. The 1st Cavalry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Brett Thompson)

