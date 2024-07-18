Pacific Partnership Closing Ceremony in Vanuatu

PORT Vila, Vanuatu (July 19, 2024) – Lt. Mackenzie Jones, of Seabrook, Texas, gives a speech at the Pacific Partnership closing ceremony in Port Vila, Vanuatu, July 19, 2024. Now in its 20th iteration, Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Winslow Blow/Released)

