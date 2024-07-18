Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Partnership Closing Ceremony in Vanuatu [Image 14 of 15]

    Pacific Partnership Closing Ceremony in Vanuatu

    PORT VILA, VANUATU

    07.18.2024

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Winslow Blow 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    PORT Vila, Vanuatu (July 19, 2024) – Lt. Mackenzie Jones, of Seabrook, Texas, gives a speech at the Pacific Partnership closing ceremony in Port Vila, Vanuatu, July 19, 2024. Now in its 20th iteration, Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Winslow Blow/Released)

    Date Taken: 07.18.2024
    Location: PORT VILA, VU
    This work, Pacific Partnership Closing Ceremony in Vanuatu [Image 15 of 15], by LTJG Winslow Blow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

