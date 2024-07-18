Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LAR Co., BLT 1/5 Conducts Live-Fire Squad Attacks [Image 10 of 11]

    LAR Co., BLT 1/5 Conducts Live-Fire Squad Attacks

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines assigned to Weapons Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, engage simulated enemy targets from a support-by-fire position during live-fire squad attacks at Marine Corps Base Hawaii July 20, 2024. Squad level live-fire training enhances combat readiness and maintains the proficiency of the Marine Corps rifle squad. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz)

    Date Taken: 07.20.2024
    Date Posted: 07.21.2024 01:29
    Photo ID: 8541267
    VIRIN: 240720-M-PO838-1048
    Resolution: 6224x4672
    Size: 3.09 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, US
    15th MEU
    Infantry
    LAR
    MCBH
    BLT 1/5
    ULT

