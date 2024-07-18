U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Seth Moore, a squad leader assigned to Weapons Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, calculates the distance of simulated enemy targets from a support-by-fire position prior to live-fire squad attacks at Marine Corps Base Hawaii July 20, 2024. Squad level live-fire training enhances combat readiness and maintains the proficiency of the Marine Corps rifle squad. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2024 01:29
|Photo ID:
|8541265
|VIRIN:
|240720-M-PO838-1027
|Resolution:
|6224x4672
|Size:
|3.03 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, LAR Co., BLT 1/5 Conducts Live-Fire Squad Attacks [Image 11 of 11], by Sgt Patrick Katz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.