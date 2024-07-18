U.S. Indo-Pacific Commander Travels to Commonwealth of Northern Mariana Islands

Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, meets airmen with the U.S. Air Force’s 513th Expeditionary Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron (RED HORSE) on Tinian during a visit to the Commonwealth of Northern Mariana Islands on July 20, 2024. Paparo was joined by Rear Adm. Greg Huffman, commander, Joint Task Force – Micronesia, Rear Adm. Brent DeVore, commander, Joint Region Marianas, and Fleet Master Chief David Isom, USINDOPACOM command senior enlisted leader, emphasizing personal relationships and the enduring obligations to the people of CNMI, which is part of the U.S. homeland and under U.S. legal and defense protections. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, fighting to win. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Shannon M. Smith)

Date Taken: 07.20.2024