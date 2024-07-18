Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Commander Travels to Commonwealth of Northern Mariana Islands [Image 3 of 11]

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Commander Travels to Commonwealth of Northern Mariana Islands

    NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    07.20.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Shannon Smith 

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command         

    Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, meets with Saipan Gov. Arnold I. Placios and Lt. Gov. David M. Apata during a visit to the Commonwealth of Northern Mariana Islands on July 20, 2024. Paparo was joined by Rear Adm. Greg Huffman, commander, Joint Task Force – Micronesia, Rear Adm. Brent DeVore, commander, Joint Region Marianas, and Fleet Master Chief David Isom, USINDOPACOM command senior enlisted leader, emphasizing personal relationships and the enduring obligations to the people of CNMI, which is part of the U.S. homeland and under U.S. legal and defense protections. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, fighting to win. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Shannon M. Smith)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Indo-Pacific Commander Travels to Commonwealth of Northern Mariana Islands [Image 11 of 11], by CPO Shannon Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

