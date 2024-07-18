Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LAR Co., BLT 1/5 Conducts Live-Fire Squad Attacks [Image 3 of 11]

    LAR Co., BLT 1/5 Conducts Live-Fire Squad Attacks

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines assigned to Light Armored Reconnaissance Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct fire and movement during live-fire squad attacks at Marine Corps Base Hawaii July 20, 2024. Squad level live-fire training enhances combat readiness and maintains the proficiency of the Marine Corps rifle squad. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

    Date Taken: 07.20.2024
    Date Posted: 07.21.2024 01:29
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, US
    This work, LAR Co., BLT 1/5 Conducts Live-Fire Squad Attacks [Image 11 of 11], by Cpl Aidan Hekker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    15th MEU
    Infantry
    LAR
    MCBH
    BLT 1/5
    ULT

