LAR Co., BLT 1/5 Conducts Live-Fire Squad Attacks

U.S. Marines assigned to Light Armored Reconnaissance Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct fire and movement during live-fire squad attacks at Marine Corps Base Hawaii July 20, 2024. Squad level live-fire training enhances combat readiness and maintains the proficiency of the Marine Corps rifle squad. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

