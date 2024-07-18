Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    California ANG arrives at JASDF AB for exercise Valiant Shield 24 [Image 10 of 11]

    California ANG arrives at JASDF AB for exercise Valiant Shield 24

    PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Francesca Skridulis 

    146 Airlift Wing, California Air National Guard

    California Air National Guard Airmen assigned to the 146th Airlift Wing Contingency Response Team (146CRT) offload their cargo upon arrival to support Valiant Shield 24, Matsushima Air Base, Japan, June 7, 2024. The 146CRT was welcomed by members of the Japan Air Self-Defense Force as they prepared to work together, conducting bilateral training with their allied counterparts over the course of the exercise. Exercises such as Valiant Shield allows the Indo-Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service and with our allies to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the Joint Force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Francesca Skridulis)

