California ANG arrives at JASDF AB for exercise Valiant Shield 24

California Air National Guard Air Transportation Specialists Staff Sgt. Eric Gutierrez and Staff Sgt. Joshua Thompson, both assigned to the 146th Airlift Wing Contingency Response Team (146CRT), offload a palletized container unit with a forklift upon arrival to support Valiant Shield 24, Matsushima Air Base, Japan, June 7, 2024. The 146CRT was welcomed by members of the Japan Air Self-Defense Force as they prepared to work together, conducting bilateral training with their allied counterparts over the course of the exercise. Exercises such as Valiant Shield allows the Indo-Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service and with our allies to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the Joint Force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Francesca Skridulis)

