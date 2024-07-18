U.S. Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Joshua Thompson, an air transportation specialist assigned to the 146th Airlift Wing Contingency Response Team (146CRT), operates a forklift while offloading C-17 cargo upon arrival to support Valiant Shield 24, Matsushima Air Base, Japan, June 7, 2024. Exercises such as Valiant Shield allows the Indo-Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service and with our allies to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the Joint Force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Francesca Skridulis)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2024 16:42
|Photo ID:
|8540508
|VIRIN:
|240607-Z-CP771-1028
|Resolution:
|5304x7952
|Size:
|4.35 MB
|Location:
|PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, California ANG arrives at JASDF AB for exercise Valiant Shield 24 [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Francesca Skridulis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.