    146CRT Airmen assist U.S. Marines offloading cargo

    146CRT Airmen assist U.S. Marines offloading cargo

    PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Francesca Skridulis 

    146 Airlift Wing, California Air National Guard

    U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Dalton Leyson, and Cpl. Mitchell Vander Stoep, both assigned to Lima Company, Air Traffic Control (ATC), Marine Air Control Squadron (MACS) 4, pose for a photo while working in the field, laying the groundwork to build an ATC tower to conduct command and control operations in preparation to support Valiant Shield 24, Northwest Field, Guam, June 5, 2024. Exercises such as Valiant Shield allows the Indo-Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service and with our allies to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the Joint Force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Francesca Skridulis)

    Date Taken: 06.05.2024
    Date Posted: 07.20.2024 16:24
    Photo ID: 8540487
    VIRIN: 240605-Z-CP771-1069
    Resolution: 4338x3352
    Size: 2.96 MB
    Location: PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 146CRT Airmen assist U.S. Marines offloading cargo [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Francesca Skridulis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    California Air National Guard
    CR
    146th Airlift Wing
    ValiantShield
    HollywoodGuardForever

