146CRT Airmen assist U.S. Marines offloading cargo

U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Jessie Vangelder and Staff Sgt. Chase Perkins, an air traffic control (ATC) communications chief, both assigned to Lima Company, ATC, Marine Air Control Squadron (MACS) 4, give directions to U.S. Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Joshua Thompson, an air transportation specialist assigned to the 146th Airlift Wing Contingency Response Team (146CRT), as he assists offloading cargo in preparation to support Valiant Shield 24, Northwest Field, Guam, June 5, 2024. Exercises such as Valiant Shield allows the Indo-Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service and with our allies to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the Joint Force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Francesca Skridulis)

