U.S. Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Jose Chavez, an air transportation specialist assigned to the 146th Airlift Wing Contingency Response Team (146CRT), operates a forklift while offloading U.S. Marines cargo in preparation to support Valiant Shield 24, Northwest Field, Guam, June 5, 2024. Exercises such as Valiant Shield allows the Indo-Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service and with our allies to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the Joint Force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Francesca Skridulis)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2024 16:24
|Photo ID:
|8540485
|VIRIN:
|240605-Z-CP771-1058
|Resolution:
|3373x5056
|Size:
|2.41 MB
|Location:
|PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 146CRT Airmen assist U.S. Marines offloading cargo [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Francesca Skridulis, identified by DVIDS