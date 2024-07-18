146CRT Airmen assist U.S. Marines offloading cargo

U.S. Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Jose Chavez, an air transportation specialist assigned to the 146th Airlift Wing Contingency Response Team (146CRT), operates a forklift while offloading U.S. Marines cargo in preparation to support Valiant Shield 24, Northwest Field, Guam, June 5, 2024. Exercises such as Valiant Shield allows the Indo-Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service and with our allies to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the Joint Force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Francesca Skridulis)

