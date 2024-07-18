146CRT Airmen assist U.S. Marines offloading cargo

California Air National Guard Senior Airman Francisco Rodriguez, Staff Sgt. Jose Chavez, and Senior Airman Tramesha Gregory, all air transportation specialists assigned to the 146th Airlift Wing Contingency Response Team (146CRT), get ready to assist U.S Marines assigned to Lima Company, Air Traffic Control, Marine Air Control Squadron (MACS) 4, offload cargo with a forklift in preparation to support Valiant Shield 24, Northwest Field, Guam, June 5, 2024. Exercises such as Valiant Shield allows the Indo-Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service and with our allies to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the Joint Force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Francesca Skridulis)

