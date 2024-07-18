Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    XCTC Sling Load [Image 4 of 4]

    XCTC Sling Load

    CAMP RIPLEY, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Keith Allen 

    135th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers assigned to Company A, 334th Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat, 34th Infantry Division, Iowa Army National Guard, and a CH-47 Chinook helicopter from Company B, 1st Battalion, 171st Aviation Regiment, IANG, conduct a sling load training exercise during an eXportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC) rotation at Camp Ripley, Minn., on July 19, 2024. This large-scale exercise involves over 5,000 Soldiers from eight states, all working together to enhance their skills and readiness in a realistic training environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photos by Staff Sgt. Keith Allen)

    Date Taken: 07.19.2024
    Date Posted: 07.20.2024 16:11
    Photo ID: 8540458
    VIRIN: 240719-Z-EB770-1185
    Resolution: 6363x4242
    Size: 1.53 MB
    Location: CAMP RIPLEY, MINNESOTA, US
