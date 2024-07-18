Soldiers assigned to Company A, 334th Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat, 34th Infantry Division, Iowa Army National Guard, and a CH-47 Chinook helicopter from Company B, 1st Battalion, 171st Aviation Regiment, IANG, conduct a sling load training exercise during an eXportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC) rotation at Camp Ripley, Minn., on July 19, 2024. This large-scale exercise involves over 5,000 Soldiers from eight states, all working together to enhance their skills and readiness in a realistic training environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photos by Staff Sgt. Keith Allen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.19.2024 Date Posted: 07.20.2024 16:11 Photo ID: 8540458 VIRIN: 240719-Z-EB770-1185 Resolution: 6363x4242 Size: 1.53 MB Location: CAMP RIPLEY, MINNESOTA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, XCTC Sling Load [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Keith Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.